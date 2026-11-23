"Perfect."

That's the word Ian McKellan used to describe a 1989 performance of Hamlet at London's National Theatre. The star of that show was another Ian — Ian Charleson.

Weeks after his run as Hamlet ended, Charleson would die of AIDS. His was the first celebrity death in the UK openly attributed to the disease.

The new movie Elsinore, starring Andrew Scott as Charleson, explores the final months of the late Scottish actor's life.

Charleson was a man of the theater who could act, dance and sing at the highest levels. His range on stage spanned everything from Ariel in The Tempest with the Royal Shakespeare Company to Sky Masterson in Guys and Dolls at the National Theatre.

The actor also sparkled on screen. His performance as the pious yet affable Olympic gold medalist Eric Liddell in Chariots of Fire involved sprinting bare-chested along frigid Scottish beaches and giving rousing speeches in the pouring rain.

Chariots of Fire won the Academy Award for best picture in 1982. Following Charleson's prominent supporting role as a clergyman in the 1983 best picture Oscar winner Gandhi, the actor looked like he was on track for a major Hollywood career.

"He had charisma," said writer and director Sean Mathias. A close friend of Charleson's, Mathias is depicted by actor Matthew Beard in Elsinore. "He was sexy. He had physical prowess."

Still, his career was floundering

But Charleson kept landing parts in projects that were not so Oscar-worthy, such as the 1987 horror movie, Opera and the 1986 comedy Car Trouble.

Mathias said Charleson, who had studied at the University of Edinburgh before training as an actor in London, didn't slot comfortably into the Hollywood leading man mold.

"It's fair to say he was cynical," Mathias said.

And, Mathias said, Charleson was gay.

"No one came out in Britain," Mathias said. "Nobody knew except your inner circle. And that normally did not include your family. They'd be the last to know."

So when Charleson found out he was HIV-positive in 1986, the actor kept the news largely private. "Very few people knew at that point that he was sick," Mathias said.

An 'irrepressible spirit'

The virus was effectively a death sentence in Charleson's day. Yet the actor continued to move through the world with an irrepressible spirit. "He was a people person," said Charleson's friend Ethan Silverman, who served as an executive producer on Elsinore and whose idea kicked off the movie. "He was always singing, joking, dancing."

Silverman recalled a warm May night in 1987 when he and Charleson were strolling together through Rome.

"We arrived on the Tiber at the Bridge of Angels, which was perfectly lit, like a theater set," Silverman said. "And all of a sudden he plants himself in the center of the bridge, and spins around, and sings 'Everything's Coming Up Roses' from Gypsy as Ethel Merman. It was perfect."

Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images Charleson at the Chariots of Fire opening in 1981.

Dreams of Hamlet

Silverman says as Charleson's health deteriorated, he dreamed of returning to the stage to play the Western dramatic cannon's most famous — and challenging — part.

"He talked endlessly about Hamlet," Silverman said. "He talked about the fact that he had only had the opportunity to do it when he was very young." Charleson had played Hamlet in 1974 with the Cambridge Theatre Company. He told Silverman he thought he could improve on his previous attempt.

After Daniel Day-Lewis suddenly dropped out of a production of the play at the National Theatre in September 1989, Charleson got his chance.

Director Richard Eyre did not know the actor was sick when he cast him. But Eyre, who is portrayed in Elsinore by actor Johnny Flynn, said Charleson somehow pulled off a string of magnetic performances on top of showing up for treatment every day at London's Royal Free Hospital. (The hospital would go on to name a treatment center for HIV patients in the actor's memory.)

"It was something more than stoicism," Eyre said. "He defied his illness with a spirit that was dazzling — quite without self-pity, self-traumatization, and, at least openly, without despair."

Ian Charleson earned rave reviews for his Hamlet. The Sunday Times' drama critic, John Peter, was so taken with Charleson's characterization of the Danish prince that he persuaded his publication to fund the Ian Charleson Awards, which honor young actors each year for outstanding classical theater performances.

Charleson ultimately appeared in 24 performances of Hamlet, and died on January 6, 1990 at the age of 40 — less than two months after taking his final bow.

"In his last performance as Hamlet, he acted as if he knew that it was the last time he'd be on stage," Eyre said. "He wasn't playing the part. He became it."

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