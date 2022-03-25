© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Finally Friday From Home

Finally Friday From Home with Jason Erie and Amanda Anne Platt & the Honeycutters

WMOT
Published March 25, 2022 at 8:22 AM CDT
032522_erie_platt.png

On this week’s Finally Friday at Home we have sets by Music City roots rocker and heavy songwriter Jason Erie as well as a sampling of a new album from North Carolina’s Amanda Anne Platt.

Jason Erie performs "Tiny. Fires", "Amazon", "Box Full of Rocks", and "Ten Penny Thoughts" for WMOT's Finally Friday From Home.

Amanda Anne Platt and The Honeycutters perform "Another Winter Gone", "Burn", "The Devil", and "Lessons in Gravity" for WMOT's Finally Friday From Home.

Tags

Finally Friday From Home Finally Friday From HomeFinally Friday
Related Content