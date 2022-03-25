Finally Friday From Home with Jason Erie and Amanda Anne Platt & the Honeycutters

On this week’s Finally Friday at Home we have sets by Music City roots rocker and heavy songwriter Jason Erie as well as a sampling of a new album from North Carolina’s Amanda Anne Platt.

Jason Erie performs "Tiny. Fires", "Amazon", "Box Full of Rocks", and "Ten Penny Thoughts" for WMOT's Finally Friday From Home.

Amanda Anne Platt and The Honeycutters perform "Another Winter Gone", "Burn", "The Devil", and "Lessons in Gravity" for WMOT's Finally Friday From Home.