Finally Friday From Home this week features sets from Calling Cadence and Jason Scott & The High Heat.

Calling Cadence performs "Good Day", "Throw My Body", "California Bartender", and "Just The Way It Goes" for WMOT's Finally Friday From Home.

Jason Scott & The High Heat perform "Suffering Eyes", "Sleepin' Easy", "Another Comforter", and "In The Offing" for WMOT's Finally Friday From Home.