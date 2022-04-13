© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Liner Notes

Listen to Our East Iris Studio Session with Eli Paperboy Reed

WMOT
Published April 13, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT
Eli Paperboy Reed

Eli Paperboy Reed recently joined WMOT host, Ana Lee for a performance and discussion about his album, Down Every Road.

“Country and soul music have always been two parts of the same stream,” says Eli Paperboy Reed. “The influence flows in both directions.”

Reed’s new album, Down Every Road: Eli Paperboy Reed Sings Merle Haggard (Yep Roc), was recorded in Brooklyn with longtime collaborator Vince Chiarito (Black Pumas, Charles Bradley), the record finds Reed reimagining a host of vintage Haggard tunes as classic soul rave-ups, tapping into all the hurt and heartache of the country legend’s iconic catalog and channeling it into explosive, high-octane performances fueled by punchy horns and ecstatic vocals.

Tags

Liner Notes Eli Paperboy Reed