WMOT’S Most Played 100 Songs of 2022

Happy year end list season! As we come to the close of 2022, WMOT Roots Radio reflects on the songs we played the most throughout this year tonight at 7pm at 89.5fm and wmot.org. Tune in to hear the top 15 – as many as we can fit into one hour! See below for the complete top 100 list. You’ll find Grammy winners and current nominees, Americana Honors & Awards winners, newcomers, and veterans. One of the surprise successes of the year is a new duo project from Katie Crutchfield of Waxahatchee and Los Angeles singer songwriter Jess Williamson, called Plains. The song, “Problem With It” is number nine on our most played songs list this year. Plains’ debut album, I Walked With You A Ways was released in October and quickly reached the number one spot on the Americana Music Association’s weekly radio airplay album chart, knocking Charley Crockett’s Man From Waco out of a long reign in the top spot. I hope you’ll tune in and hear some of your favorites tonight at 7pm at WMOT.

- Ana Lee

The Top 100 Songs Played on WMOT in 2022