WMOT’S Most Played 100 Songs of 2022
Happy year end list season! As we come to the close of 2022, WMOT Roots Radio reflects on the songs we played the most throughout this year tonight at 7pm at 89.5fm and wmot.org. Tune in to hear the top 15 – as many as we can fit into one hour! See below for the complete top 100 list. You’ll find Grammy winners and current nominees, Americana Honors & Awards winners, newcomers, and veterans. One of the surprise successes of the year is a new duo project from Katie Crutchfield of Waxahatchee and Los Angeles singer songwriter Jess Williamson, called Plains. The song, “Problem With It” is number nine on our most played songs list this year. Plains’ debut album, I Walked With You A Ways was released in October and quickly reached the number one spot on the Americana Music Association’s weekly radio airplay album chart, knocking Charley Crockett’s Man From Waco out of a long reign in the top spot. I hope you’ll tune in and hear some of your favorites tonight at 7pm at WMOT.
- Ana Lee
The Top 100 Songs Played on WMOT in 2022
1. S.G. Goodman
All My Love Is Coming Back To Me
2. Bonnie Raitt
Livin' For The Ones
3. Bonnie Raitt
Made Up Mind
4. The Cactus Blossoms
Hey Baby
5. Andrew Bird
Atomized
6. Jamestown Revival
Young Man
7. Aoife O'Donovan
Passengers
8. Plains
Problem With It
9. Brandi Carlile
Broken Horses
10. North Mississippi Allstars (featuring Lamar Williams Jr & Sharisse Norman)
See The Moon
11. Marcus King
Hard Working Man
12. The Dip
Paddle To The Stars
13. Lyle Lovett
12th Of June
14. Keb' Mo'
Good To Be (Home Again)
15. The Lumineers
Brightside
16. Ray Wylie Hubbard
Naturally Wild
17. Old Crow Medicine Show
Paint This Town
18. Sarah Shook & The Disarmers
Talkin' To Myself
19. Patty Griffin (featuring Robert Plant)
Don't Mind
20. Charley Crockett
I'm Just A Clown
21. Brandi Carlile (featuring Lucius)
You And Me On The Rock
22. Ray LaMontagne (featuring Sierra Ferrell)
I Was Born To Love You
23. Steve Earle & The Dukes
Mr. Bojangles
24. Ben Harper
Need To Know Basis
25. The Bros. Landreth
Stay
26. CAAMP
The Otter
27. Mary Gauthier
Fall Apart World
28. Town Mountain
Lines In The Levee
29. Neal Francis
Problems
30. Calexico
Harness The Wind
31. Nicki Bluhm
Friends (How To Do It)
32. Wynonna & Waxahatchee
Other Side
33. Miko Marks & The Resurrectors
One More Night
34. John Moreland
Claim Your Prize
35. The Heavy Heavy
Miles and Miles
36. Tedeschi Trucks Band
Playing With My Emotions
37. The Infamous Stringdusters
Hard Line
38. Mary Gauthier
Truckers And Troubadours
39. Willie Nelson
I'll Love You Till The Day I Die
40. Nikki Lane
First High
41. Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Somebody Was Watching Over Me
42. Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Face Down In The Moment
43. Bonnie Raitt
Love So Strong
44. Rhett Miller
Go Through You
45. The Lumineers
Where We Are
46. Lyle Lovett
Her Loving Man
47. Ray Wylie Hubbard (Feat. Steve Earle)
Hellbent For Leather
48. Pharis & Jason Romero
Cannot Change It All
49. American Aquarium
All I Needed
50. The Local Honeys
Better Than I Deserve
51. Greensky Bluegrass
Absence Of Reason
52. Allison Russell (featuring Brandi Carlile)
You're Not Alone
53. Lyle Lovett
Gee Baby Ain't I Good To You
54. Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
The Price Of Love
55. Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder
Hooray Hooray
56. Maren Morris
I Can't Love You Anymore
57. Greensky Bluegrass
Grow Together
58. Penny & Sparrow
Need You
59. Jason Boland & The Stragglers
The Light Saw Me
60. Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
High And Lonesome
61. Tedeschi Trucks Band
Hear My Dear
62. Will Hoge
John Prine's Cadillac
63. Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
I'm On Your Side
64. Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Castilleja
65. Amythyst Kiah
Chained To The Rhythm
66. Sarah Borges
Wouldn't Know You
67. Kelsey Waldon
You Can't Ever Tell
68. Nicki Bluhm
Sweet Surrender
69. Shovels & Rope
Domino
70. Tedeschi Trucks Band
Soul Sweet Song
71. Ian Noe
Pine Grove (Madhouse)
72. Dropkick Murphys
Two 6's Upside Down
73. Michaela Anne
I'm Only Human
74. Jim Lauderdale
That Kind Of Life (That Kind Of Day)
75. Janiva Magness
Strong As Steel
76. Edgar Winter (featuring Billy Gibbons & Derek Trucks)
I'm Yours And I'm Hers
77. The Lone Bellow
Gold
78. Buffalo Nichols
Back On Top
79. Arlo McKinley
Where You Want Me
80. Kiefer Sutherland
Two Stepping In Time
81. Willi Carlisle
Vanlife
82. Adam Hood
Don't Do It
83. Yonder Mountain String Band
Into The Fire
84. Kelsey Waldon
Tall and Mighty
85. S.G. Goodman
The Heart Of It
86. Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder
Cornbread, Peas, Black Molasses
87. Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Trouble With My Lover
88. Aaron Raitiere
For The Birds
89. Dead Horses
Days Grow Longer
90. S.G. Goodman
When You Say It
91. Courtney Marie Andrews
Loose Future
92. Kaitlin Butts
It Won't Always Be This Way
93. American Aquarium
Little Things
94. S.G. Goodman
Work Until I Die
95. Amythyst Kiah
Sugar
96. Mavis Staples & Levon Helm
You Got To Move
97. Mary Gauthier
Dark Enough To See The Stars
98. Margo Cilker
That River
99. Charles Wesley Godwin
Lyin' Low
100. The Lumineers
A.M. Radio