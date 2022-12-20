© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Liner Notes

WMOT’S Most Played 100 Songs of 2022

WMOT
Published December 20, 2022 at 9:00 AM CST
Most played song 1920.png

Happy year end list season! As we come to the close of 2022, WMOT Roots Radio reflects on the songs we played the most throughout this year tonight at 7pm at 89.5fm and wmot.org. Tune in to hear the top 15 – as many as we can fit into one hour! See below for the complete top 100 list. You’ll find Grammy winners and current nominees, Americana Honors & Awards winners, newcomers, and veterans. One of the surprise successes of the year is a new duo project from Katie Crutchfield of Waxahatchee and Los Angeles singer songwriter Jess Williamson, called Plains. The song, “Problem With It” is number nine on our most played songs list this year. Plains’ debut album, I Walked With You A Ways was released in October and quickly reached the number one spot on the Americana Music Association’s weekly radio airplay album chart, knocking Charley Crockett’s Man From Waco out of a long reign in the top spot. I hope you’ll tune in and hear some of your favorites tonight at 7pm at WMOT.

- Ana Lee

The Top 100 Songs Played on WMOT in 2022

1.     S.G. Goodman

All My Love Is Coming Back To Me

2.     Bonnie Raitt

Livin' For The Ones

3.     Bonnie Raitt

Made Up Mind

4.     The Cactus Blossoms

Hey Baby

5.     Andrew Bird

Atomized

6.     Jamestown Revival

Young Man

7.     Aoife O'Donovan

Passengers

8.     Plains

Problem With It

9.     Brandi Carlile

Broken Horses

10.  North Mississippi Allstars (featuring Lamar Williams Jr & Sharisse Norman)

See The Moon

11.  Marcus King

Hard Working Man

12.  The Dip

Paddle To The Stars

13.  Lyle Lovett

12th Of June

14.  Keb' Mo'

Good To Be (Home Again)

15.  The Lumineers

Brightside

16.  Ray Wylie Hubbard

Naturally Wild

17.  Old Crow Medicine Show

Paint This Town

18.  Sarah Shook & The Disarmers

Talkin' To Myself

19.  Patty Griffin (featuring Robert Plant)

Don't Mind

20.  Charley Crockett

I'm Just A Clown

21.  Brandi Carlile (featuring Lucius)

You And Me On The Rock

22.  Ray LaMontagne (featuring Sierra Ferrell)

I Was Born To Love You

23.  Steve Earle & The Dukes

Mr. Bojangles

24.  Ben Harper

Need To Know Basis

25.  The Bros. Landreth

Stay

26.  CAAMP

The Otter

27.  Mary Gauthier

Fall Apart World

28.  Town Mountain

Lines In The Levee

29.  Neal Francis

Problems

30.  Calexico

Harness The Wind

31.  Nicki Bluhm

Friends (How To Do It)

32.  Wynonna & Waxahatchee

Other Side

33.  Miko Marks & The Resurrectors

One More Night

34.  John Moreland

Claim Your Prize

35.  The Heavy Heavy

Miles and Miles

36.  Tedeschi Trucks Band

Playing With My Emotions

37.  The Infamous Stringdusters

Hard Line

38.  Mary Gauthier

Truckers And Troubadours

39.  Willie Nelson

I'll Love You Till The Day I Die

40.  Nikki Lane

First High

41.  Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Somebody Was Watching Over Me

42.  Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Face Down In The Moment

43.  Bonnie Raitt

Love So Strong

44.  Rhett Miller

Go Through You

45.  The Lumineers

Where We Are

46.  Lyle Lovett

Her Loving Man

47.  Ray Wylie Hubbard (Feat. Steve Earle)

Hellbent For Leather

48.  Pharis & Jason Romero

Cannot Change It All

49.  American Aquarium

All I Needed

50.  The Local Honeys

Better Than I Deserve

51.  Greensky Bluegrass

Absence Of Reason

52.  Allison Russell (featuring Brandi Carlile)

You're Not Alone

53.  Lyle Lovett

Gee Baby Ain't I Good To You

54.  Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

The Price Of Love

55.  Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder

Hooray Hooray

56.  Maren Morris

I Can't Love You Anymore

57.  Greensky Bluegrass

Grow Together

58.  Penny & Sparrow

Need You

59.  Jason Boland & The Stragglers

The Light Saw Me

60.  Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

High And Lonesome

61.  Tedeschi Trucks Band

Hear My Dear

62.  Will Hoge

John Prine's Cadillac

63.  Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

I'm On Your Side

64.  Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Castilleja

65.  Amythyst Kiah

Chained To The Rhythm

66.  Sarah Borges

Wouldn't Know You

67.  Kelsey Waldon

You Can't Ever Tell

68.  Nicki Bluhm

Sweet Surrender

69.  Shovels & Rope

Domino

70.  Tedeschi Trucks Band

Soul Sweet Song

71.  Ian Noe

Pine Grove (Madhouse)

72.  Dropkick Murphys

Two 6's Upside Down

73.  Michaela Anne

I'm Only Human

74.  Jim Lauderdale

That Kind Of Life (That Kind Of Day)

75.  Janiva Magness

Strong As Steel

76.  Edgar Winter (featuring Billy Gibbons & Derek Trucks)

I'm Yours And I'm Hers

77.  The Lone Bellow

Gold

78.  Buffalo Nichols

Back On Top

79.  Arlo McKinley

Where You Want Me

80.  Kiefer Sutherland

Two Stepping In Time

81.  Willi Carlisle

Vanlife

82.  Adam Hood

Don't Do It

83.  Yonder Mountain String Band

Into The Fire

84.  Kelsey Waldon

Tall and Mighty

85.  S.G. Goodman

The Heart Of It

86.  Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder

Cornbread, Peas, Black Molasses

87.  Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Trouble With My Lover

88.  Aaron Raitiere

For The Birds

89.  Dead Horses

Days Grow Longer

90.  S.G. Goodman

When You Say It

91.  Courtney Marie Andrews

Loose Future

92.  Kaitlin Butts

It Won't Always Be This Way

93.  American Aquarium

Little Things

94.  S.G. Goodman

Work Until I Die

95.  Amythyst Kiah

Sugar

96.  Mavis Staples & Levon Helm

You Got To Move

97.  Mary Gauthier

Dark Enough To See The Stars

98.  Margo Cilker

That River

99.  Charles Wesley Godwin

Lyin' Low

       100. The Lumineers

A.M. Radio

Tags
Liner Notes WMOT Year End ListWMOT Roots Radio