Dozens of new Tennessee state laws now in force as 2022 gets underway.

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published January 3, 2022 at 8:24 AM CST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) — A number of new state laws took effect as the New Year began.

A controversial school discipline law shifts much of the authority over classroom discipline from school administrators to teachers. Teachers now have the power to see disruptive students removed from their classrooms.

Another new law gives athletes at state universities the ability to negotiate their own advertising and promotion deals.

A third new law requires that a watermark be added to absentee ballots under some circumstances.

Tenncare beneficiaries are now able to access chiropractic services.

