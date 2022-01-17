Sunday mid-state snow totals range from 1 to 9 inches, More snow possible Wednesday

(Mike Osborne) — The mid-state was dealing with it's third major snow event in less than two weeks Monday, with more snow in the forecast for Wednesday.

West and Southwest Middle Tennessee saw the worst of Sunday's snowfall. Hohenwald had nine inches, while Dickson received four inches.

Locations around Metro Nashville saw one to two inches. Murfreesboro reported two inches while Franklin saw 2.5 inches.

Snow continued to fall at sunrise Monday morning up on the Cumberland Plateau where the forecast called for an additional one to two inches.

The Nashville Weather Service reported minor flooding Monday morning in some Southwestern counties, including the Centerville, Santa Fe, Columbia, and Pulaski areas.

Forecasters say there's a good chance Middle Tennessee could see still more rain and snow Wednesday night.