Vanderbilt study suggest bias in Tennessee teacher classroom observations

(Mike Osborne) — A disturbing new education study by Vanderbilt University suggests strong bias against Tennessee’s male and black schoolteachers.

The research was conducted by the Tennessee Education Research Alliance. The group is a partnership between Vanderbilt, the State Department of Education and several education advocacy organizations.

The new study shows that Black and male teachers in Tennessee “consistently receive lower classroom observation scores than their White and female peers.”

Study leaders say possible causes include 'racial isolation of Black teachers, the differing characteristics of students who are assigned to Black and White teachers, and the race

of the teacher’s observer."

Study leaders concluded their reports with next step suggestions for state and local education leaders. They include:

