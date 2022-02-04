© 2022 WMOT
Defense rests in the Travis Reinking Waffle House murder trial

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published February 4, 2022 at 7:25 AM CST
180507_reinking_mug_0.jpg
DCSO
/
Travis Reinking's booking photo, April 2018

(Mike Osborne) — Nashville Waffle House shooter Travis Reinking chose not to testify in his own defense as his attorney's rested their case on Thursday.

Reinking suffers from schizophrenia but was deemed fit by the courts to stand trial. He’s pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in the 2018 shooting that left four people dead.

Reinking’s attorney’s presented evidence that he suffered from paranoid delusions in the weeks, months and years leading up to the Waffle House attack.

Prosecutors sought to prove Reinking was aware that his actions were wrong, in spite of his mental condition. The state is seeking a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
