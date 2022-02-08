MNPS reports 52% drop in new COVID-19 infections among students in last week

(Mike Osborne) — Metro Nashville Public Schools on Monday reported a significant drop in the number of students and staff testing positive for COVID-19.

In a website post, MNPS said 586 students reported new infections during the seven days ending on Sunday. That represents a 52 percent drop from the previous week.

A total of 142 new cases were confirmed among Metro’s teachers and school staff. That’s a 32 percent decrease from the week before.

During the week that ended Saturday, Tennessee health officials reported a 25 percent drop in new COVID-19 infections statewide among school age children 5 to 18 years of age.