© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Tommy Castro leads with 5 Blues Music Awards nominations

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published February 11, 2022 at 6:27 AM CST
220211 BLUES AWARDS NOMS.jpg
blues.org
/

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tommy Castro, Chris Cain and Tom Hambridge have earned the most nominations for this year’s Blues Music Awards in Memphis, Tennessee.

Nominations for the 43rd Blues Music Awards were disclosed Thursday by the Memphis-based Blues Foundation.

Winners will be announced May 5 at a ceremony at the Renasant Convention Center in Memphis.

Castro, a guitarist and singer, leads the way with five nominations. They include B.B. King entertainer of the year, album of the year and band of the year, with The Painkillers. Cain and Hambridge each received four nominations.

News
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne