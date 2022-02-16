© 2022 WMOT
News

Tennessee, other southern states at risk of strong storms, tornadoes

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published February 16, 2022 at 7:27 AM CST
(ASSOCIATED PRESS) — Forecasters say large parts of Tennessee, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Kentucky will be at risk of powerful thunderstorms and possibly tornadoes as a storm system sweeps into the South.

The national Storm Prediction Center says more than 20 million people are in a zone that's most at risk of severe weather on Thursday.

The region includes Little Rock, Arkansas; Memphis and Nashville in Tennessee; Louisville, Kentucky; and Birmingham, Alabama.
Forecasters say much of Oklahoma and north Texas will also be at risk of severe weather beginning late Wednesday and continuing into early Thursday.

Wintry weather is expected further north, where snow and freezing rain will be possible.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
