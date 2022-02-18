© 2022 WMOT
Nashville's COVID-19 omicron wave receding as quickly as it arose

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published February 18, 2022 at 8:13 AM CST
Metro Nashville's seven day running average of reported new COVID-19 infections has fallen sharply since peaking at more than 1,700 cases per day on Jan. 7.

(Mike Osborne) — Metro Nashville has seen a dramatic drop in new COVID-19 infections as the omicron wave continues to subside.

Some 2400 city residents tested virus positive this past week. That represents a 44 percent drop from the previous week, and a 78 percent drop from the omicron peak mid-January.

New infections among Metro’s school age children have also fallen sharply. Just under 370 children 5 to 18 years of age reported new cases this past week. That’s a 49 percent drop from the week before.

The number of Nashvillians hospitalized for virus complications is also headed lower, as is the number of active cases and the positivity rate.

News
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
