Nashville's COVID-19 omicron wave receding as quickly as it arose

(Mike Osborne) — Metro Nashville has seen a dramatic drop in new COVID-19 infections as the omicron wave continues to subside.

Some 2400 city residents tested virus positive this past week. That represents a 44 percent drop from the previous week, and a 78 percent drop from the omicron peak mid-January.

New infections among Metro’s school age children have also fallen sharply. Just under 370 children 5 to 18 years of age reported new cases this past week. That’s a 49 percent drop from the week before.

The number of Nashvillians hospitalized for virus complications is also headed lower, as is the number of active cases and the positivity rate.