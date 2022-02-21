© 2022 WMOT
Severe weather forecast for Middle Tennessee this week

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published February 21, 2022 at 8:11 AM CST
(Mike Osborne) — The National Weather Service Office in Nashville said Monday the mid-state could see anywhere from two to six inches of rain this week.

A flash flood watch has already been issued for 24 hours beginning Tuesday at noon.

Middle Tennessee can expect two rounds of heavy rain. One begins Monday and continues through the wee hours Wednesday morning. The second rain system pushes through beginning Wednesday evening and continues through Friday.

Current forecasts call for a total of 3 to 4 inches across Metro Nashville. Higher amounts could fall in areas north and east of the city.

News
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne