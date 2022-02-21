Severe weather forecast for Middle Tennessee this week

(Mike Osborne) — The National Weather Service Office in Nashville said Monday the mid-state could see anywhere from two to six inches of rain this week.

A flash flood watch has already been issued for 24 hours beginning Tuesday at noon.

Middle Tennessee can expect two rounds of heavy rain. One begins Monday and continues through the wee hours Wednesday morning. The second rain system pushes through beginning Wednesday evening and continues through Friday.

Current forecasts call for a total of 3 to 4 inches across Metro Nashville. Higher amounts could fall in areas north and east of the city.