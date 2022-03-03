© 2022 WMOT
News

Tennessee's latest COVID-19 wave continues to fade, but virus-related deaths remain stubbornly high

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published March 3, 2022 at 8:26 AM CST
(Mike Osborne) — Tennessee’s COVID-19 omicron surge continued to fade this past week.

Numbers released by state health officials Wednesday show the state recorded and average of less than 1,700 new infections per day during the week that ended Saturday.

Compare that to late January when Tennessee was reporting more than an average of more than 17,000 cases each day.

The number of Tennesseans hospitalized with virus complications has fallen by two-thirds in about six weeks.

Just one troubling number in the latest data. COVID-19 related fatalities remain stubbornly high. Just over 500 Tennessee residents died of virus complications this past week alone.

Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
