Tenn. Senator Blackburn calls on U.S. Supreme Court nominee to 'prove she is a Constitutionalist'

(Mike Osborne) — Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn will be among the Judiciary Committee members making opening statements Monday morning in the nation’s capitol as the upper chamber begins confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson.

If confirmed, Judge Jackson would be the first Black woman to serve on the country’s highest court. Senator Blackburn is one of ten Republican minority members and four women serving on the Judiciary Committee.

In an appearance on Fox News Sunday, Blackburn’s comments suggested she isn’t likely to vote in favor of Judge Jackson’s confirmation.

The senator questioned Brown’s judicial record on criminal cases. Blackburn also indicated the Jackson does not share the senator's conservative view of constitutional interpretation.

Senator Blackburn will have an opportunity to question Judge Brown when the Judiciary continues it's nomination hearing on Tuesday.

The Judiciary Committe's Democratic majority is widely expected to recommend the full Senate confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court.