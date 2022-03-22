Will stalled gun bills see action Tuesday in the Tennessee House?

(Mike Osborne) — Tennessee state lawmakers will on Tuesday consider action on four gun related bills that have been stalled for weeks in a House panel.

The House Civil Justice Subcommittee has deferred action on one of the bills four times in the past month.

Three GOP sponsored proposals would loosen Tennessee’s gun laws. A single Democratic measure seeks to tighten gun restrictions.

One bill would allow private citizens to carry a gun anywhere police officers can legally carry a weapon. Another would expand where and when concealed weapons can be carried in Tennessee.