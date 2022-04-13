© 2022 WMOT
Early voting begins in Tennessee for the May 3 state and local primaries

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published April 13, 2022 at 9:14 AM CDT
(Mike Osborne) — Early voting for the May 3 State and Local Primaries began Tuesday morning across Tennessee.

Remember that you’ll need to take along a state or federal photo ID to cast a ballot.

Check with your county election commission for early voting locations, hours of operation, and sample ballots. Most commissions make complete voting details available on their websites.

Davidson County voters will be browsing a lengthy ballot. The most closely watched Metro races include former Nashville Mayor David Briley’s run for a Circuit Court Judge’s seat and current Nashville District Attorney Glen Funk is facing off against a pair of challengers.

Early voting continues through the May 26.

