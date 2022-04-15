© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Do you know this man? MNPD seeking to identify John Doe

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published April 15, 2022 at 8:21 AM CDT
220415 nash john doe sketch.jpg
MNPD
/

(Mike Osborne) — Nashville Police and the Metro Medical Examiner asked for the public's help on Thursday identifying a John Doe found dead earlier this year just south of the Interstates 40/24 interchange.

The body of an African-American man was found Jan. 2 on the Jackie Murphy Used Car lot on Lafayette Street.

The corner says he appears “to have been 45-60 years old. He had short black (and) gray hair, (along with) a trimmed black and gray beard and mustache. He weighed 209 pounds…6’1” tall (and) he had scars on his right leg over the knee and shin.

The artist sketch of John Doe seen here was prepared to aid in learning the man's identity.

Anyone who recognizes him from the sketch or description is asked to call South Precinct investigations at 615-862-7763.

News
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne