Do you know this man? MNPD seeking to identify John Doe

(Mike Osborne) — Nashville Police and the Metro Medical Examiner asked for the public's help on Thursday identifying a John Doe found dead earlier this year just south of the Interstates 40/24 interchange.

The body of an African-American man was found Jan. 2 on the Jackie Murphy Used Car lot on Lafayette Street.

The corner says he appears “to have been 45-60 years old. He had short black (and) gray hair, (along with) a trimmed black and gray beard and mustache. He weighed 209 pounds…6’1” tall (and) he had scars on his right leg over the knee and shin.

The artist sketch of John Doe seen here was prepared to aid in learning the man's identity.

Anyone who recognizes him from the sketch or description is asked to call South Precinct investigations at 615-862-7763.