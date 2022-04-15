Fourth Tennessean sentenced in connection with Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot

(Mike Osborne) — Another Tennessee resident was sentenced this week in connection with last year’s assault on the U.S. Capitol.

Federal prosecutors announced Wednesday that Nashville resident Blake A. Reed has accepted a plea deal for his part in the riot.

Four of the five charges against Reed were dropped in exchange for a guilty plea to a single count of entering and remaining in a restricted building.

The mid-state man’s sentence includes three years of probation, 42 days intermittent confinement, 3 months home detention and a total of $3,000 in fines and restitution.

Twenty-two Tennesseans have been arrested to date in connection with the capitol riot. However, 16 months on just four have been sentenced.

You can browse a complete list of the Jan. 6 capitol riot charges and sentences here.