Tennessee's 2022 General Assembly drawing to a close

(Mike Osborne) — State lawmakers are pushing hard to conclude this year’s session of the Tennessee General Assembly.

Lawmakers are eager to return home and get their reelection campaigns underway. State law prohibits lawmakers from raising campaign cash until after the session has adjourned.

Among the bills up for consideration Tuesday, a measure that would prohibit transgender athletes from participating in college sports.

A second bill would require physicians to prescribe an overdose reversing drug, such as naloxone, in some circumstances when also prescribing an opioid pain reliever.

A third bill would allow teachers to ignore a student’s preferred personal pronoun.