News

Williamson County gets permission to remove Confederate flag

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published April 25, 2022 at 6:25 AM CDT
Williamson County, Tenn.
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Two years after voting to remove the Confederate flag from its seal, a Tennessee county finally has the go-ahead to do so.

The Williamson County Commission voted in 2020 to request permission from the Tennessee Historical Commission to change its 1960s-era seal.

The county had to go through the Historical Commission because the Tennessee Heritage Protection Act limits the removal or changing of historical memorials.

The Tennessean reports that on Friday, the county changed tactics, asking the Historical Commission to declare that the law does not apply to the seal. The commission unanimously accepted the county’s argument.

News
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
