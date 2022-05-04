Preliminary Result: Nashville DA Glen Funk wins the Democratic Primary

(Mike Osborne) — Preliminary results show Nashville voters narrowly retained Glen Funk as Metro’s District Attorney.

With all precincts reporting, Davidson County vote tallies from Tuesday’s primaries show Funk winning the Democratic contest over challengers Sarah Myers and Danielle Nellis.

There are no Republican challengers for the post, so Tuesday’s victory all but assures Funk will win the general election August fourth.

Former federal prosecutor Sarah Myers made it a relatively close race, however. She trailed Funk in the count by roughly 3 percent of votes cast.