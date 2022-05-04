© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Preliminary Result: Nashville DA Glen Funk wins the Democratic Primary

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published May 4, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT
220504 glen funk campaign pic.jpg
voteglennfunk.com
/
Nashville DA Glen Funk

(Mike Osborne) — Preliminary results show Nashville voters narrowly retained Glen Funk as Metro’s District Attorney.

With all precincts reporting, Davidson County vote tallies from Tuesday’s primaries show Funk winning the Democratic contest over challengers Sarah Myers and Danielle Nellis.

There are no Republican challengers for the post, so Tuesday’s victory all but assures Funk will win the general election August fourth.

Former federal prosecutor Sarah Myers made it a relatively close race, however. She trailed Funk in the count by roughly 3 percent of votes cast.

News
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne