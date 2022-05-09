Kingsport man latest Tennessee resident to plead guilty to Jan 6 riot charges

(Mike Osborne) — East Tennessee resident Albuquerque Head has pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer during last year’s riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Federal Prosecutors say the 42-year-old Kingsport resident struck an officer protecting the Lower West Terrace entrance to the Capitol Building.

Investigators say Head also pulled an officer into the crowd where the officer was struck repeatedly by other rioters.

Head faces up to eight years in prison for the assault when sentenced later this year.

To date, 24 Tennesseans have been charged in connection with the riot. Twelve have now pleaded guilty and five of those have been sentenced.