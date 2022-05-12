© 2022 WMOT
News

Tenn. Senators stand against effort to write abortion access into U.S. law

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published May 12, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT
Tenn. Senators Bill Hagerty and Marsha Blackburn

(Mike Osborne) — Tennessee U.S. Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty stood with fellow Republicans Wednesday to defeat legislation intended to legalize abortion nationwide.

The Democratic bill was introduced after word leaked out of the Supreme Court recently that justices appear ready to overturn the 1973 Roe vs. Wade decision legalizing the procedure.

Senator Blackburn commented on her vote saying Democrats are “on a mission to undermine the legitimacy of the Supreme Court and prop up their abortion-on-demand agenda.”

Tennessee’s state Democratic Party called Congress’ failure to write abortion access into law, “a disgrace.”

Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
