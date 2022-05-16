© 2022 WMOT
News

Naomi Judd celebrated at 'River of Time' memorial service

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published May 16, 2022 at 7:45 AM CDT
Naomi and Wynonna Judd

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Naomi Judd was celebrated with words and soaring music at a public memorial service.

The concert ended with her daughter Wynonna announcing that a tour planned for later this year would go on. Sunday's “River of Time” public memorial was held at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.

It included performances by Wynonna Judd and some of country's biggest stars, including Brad Paisley, Emmylou Harris and Brandi Carlile.

Judd died April 30 at age 76, one day before she and daughter Wynonna were scheduled to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

News
Associated Press
Mike Osborne
