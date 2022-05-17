© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Study suggests roughly 42 percent of Tennessee's COVID-19 deaths were preventable

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published May 17, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT
220517 brown study previentable c19 deaths.jpg
globalepidemics.org/vaccinations
/

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) — A new study released last week by researchers at Rhode Island’s Brown University suggests more than 11,000 of Tennessee’s 26,000 plus COVID-19 deaths could have been prevented if more people had opted to take the vaccine.

The study calculates how many fewer deaths would have occurred if 85 percent or more of each state’s population had chosen to get all the recommended shots.

State health officials report that, 17 months after vaccines were made available, just 51 percent of Tennesseans are fully vaccinated. To date, roughly 20 percent have received a booster shot.

News
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne