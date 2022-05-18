Tanger Outlets breaks ground for one of its open-air outlet centers in Nashville

(Mike Osborne) — Tanger Outlets broke ground Tuesday for one of the company's factory outlet centers on a 39 acre tract in Antioch’s Century Farms Development.

Tanger Outlets Nashville is expected to open in 2023.

The open-air outlet will include 290,000 square feet of retail space. Company officials say the new facility will create some 1,100 full and part time jobs.

The larger Century Farms Nashville project is a mixed used development that will include shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and residential properties.

It will also be home to a new training facility for the Nashville Soccer Club.