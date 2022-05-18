© 2022 WMOT
Tanger Outlets breaks ground for one of its open-air outlet centers in Nashville

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published May 18, 2022 at 12:14 PM CDT
An artist's rendering of Tanger Outlets Nashville.

(Mike Osborne) — Tanger Outlets broke ground Tuesday for one of the company's factory outlet centers on a 39 acre tract in Antioch’s Century Farms Development.

Tanger Outlets Nashville is expected to open in 2023.

The open-air outlet will include 290,000 square feet of retail space. Company officials say the new facility will create some 1,100 full and part time jobs.

The larger Century Farms Nashville project is a mixed used development that will include shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and residential properties.

It will also be home to a new training facility for the Nashville Soccer Club.

