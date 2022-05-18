Tenn. Senators Blackburn and Hagerty vote against aid for Ukraine

(Mike Osborne) — Tennessee GOP Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty on Monday voted against sending additional aid to Ukraine as it battles a Russian invasion.

Blackburn and Hagerty were two of just eleven senators to vote no. Tennessee was the only state that had both senators reject the $40 billion assistance package.

This past week, four of Tennessee’s nine Representatives in the U.S. House also voted against the Additional Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2022.

The no votes in the House were cast by Republican Reps. John Rose, Tim Burchett, Scott DesJarlais and Diana Harshbarger.