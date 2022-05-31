Middle Tennessee man gets jail time for his part in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach

(Mike Osborne) — A sixth Tennessean was sentenced last week for his part in the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Cookeville resident Michael Timbrook will spend two weeks in jail. He also received 12 months probation, and will pay $500 in restitution.

Timbrook signed a plea deal earlier this year agreeing to a single count of illegally Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building. In exchange, four other charges against him were dismissed.

To date, 23 Tennesseans have been charged in connection with the riot. Of the six who have been sentenced so far, three will serve time in prison.

