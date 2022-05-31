© 2022 WMOT
Middle Tennessee man gets jail time for his part in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published May 31, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT
FBI
/
The FBI says this surveillance photo shows Tennessee resident Michael Timbrook (orange cap in the red box) walking into a room designated for the use of an employee of Congress during the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol Building.

(Mike Osborne) — A sixth Tennessean was sentenced last week for his part in the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Cookeville resident Michael Timbrook will spend two weeks in jail. He also received 12 months probation, and will pay $500 in restitution.

Timbrook signed a plea deal earlier this year agreeing to a single count of illegally Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building. In exchange, four other charges against him were dismissed.

To date, 23 Tennesseans have been charged in connection with the riot. Of the six who have been sentenced so far, three will serve time in prison.

Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
