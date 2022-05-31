© 2022 WMOT
Tenn. governor signs hotly contested campaign finance and ethics bill

WMOT | By Associated Press, Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne
Published May 31, 2022 at 7:44 AM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has signed off on a new campaign finance and ethics face-lift, bucking objections from some of the state’s most influential advocacy groups who opposed the measure.

The Republican governor’s signature comes as a federal investigation has hovered over the GOP-controlled General Assembly for over a year that has so far led to one Republican lawmaker pleading guilty to a federal wire fraud charge over allegations she helped carry out a political consulting kickback scheme.

However, even as the statehouse’s top legislative leaders called for campaign ethics reform amid the ongoing investigation scandals, so-called dark money groups have remained fiercely opposed to the new changes. Many argued that the law will result in them disclosing donors.

Associated Press
Mike Osborne
