Vanderbilt researchers release odd findings concerning COVID-19

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published June 6, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT
(Mike Osborne) — A new study released Friday by Vanderbilt researchers noted that individuals with food allergies are less likely to become infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Early in the pandemic, asthma patients were thought to be at high risk for the illness, but the new study suggests asthma sufferers are not more likely to contract the virus.

On the other hand, people who are overweight are more likely to become infected.

Researchers say they currently have no explanation for these findings.

The study also revealed that children are just as likely to contract the virus as adults, but 75 percent of infected youngsters show no symptoms.

The study was based on data from 4,000 monitored households in 12 cities nationwide.

You can review the full Vanderbilt press statement concerning the study here.

Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
