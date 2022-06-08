The median sales price of a Nashville home approaches $500,000

(Mike Osborne) — A new study out this week reported the number of homes for sale across Middle Tennessee rose sharply last month.

It’s perhaps an early sign that the mid-state’s housing crunch may be easing.

The Greater Nashville Realtor’s Association said in it's monthly report that home inventories jumped 35 percent during the month of May. Well over 5,800 homes were on the market during the period.

It’s the first time the housing inventory has exceeded 5,000 properties since last September.

Home values also rose sharply again last month. The median sales price of a mid-state home now stands at just under $499,000. That’s an increase of $19,000 in just 30 days.