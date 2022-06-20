Board of Regents: No tuition increases at Tennessee community, technical colleges

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Board of Regents says students attending the state's public community colleges and applied technology colleges will not face a tuition or fee increase for the upcoming academic year.

The board voted at a quarterly meeting Friday to keep tuition rates stable for the second time in three years.

The board oversees the state’s community colleges and colleges of applied technology. The board also suspended campus-specific online course fees for the second consecutive year.

This past month, the Tennessee Higher Education Commission also voted to forgo tuition increases during the upcoming school year at the state’s universities and colleges.