© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Charges dropped for Black Tennessee man stunned by cop in traffic stop

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published June 25, 2022 at 1:13 PM CDT
220625 collegedale police badge.jpg
CPD
/

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Black DoorDash driver no longer faces charges in a traffic stop for speeding in which a police officer shot him with a stun gun.

The exchange involving Delane Gordon and Collegedale Officer Evan Driskill was largely made public by a video Gordon recorded on his cellphone, as he declined to leave his car and requested a police supervisor.

The Collegedale Police Department last month cleared the white officer of wrongdoing in the encounter and sharply criticized prosecutors for their handling of the case.

Gordon's attorney, Ryan Wheeler, said last month that the only investigation that matters was the one by the district attorney's office that cleared Gordon.

News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne