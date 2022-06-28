New Tennessee laws taking effect July 1

(Mike Osborne) — Dozens of new laws will take effect in Tennessee beginning July first, including several new additions to the state’s criminal code.

A controversial law targeting the homeless will make it a felony to camp on public land beginning July 1.

Also starting next month, state officials will be required to conduct a background check every four years on Tennesseans holding a concealed carry permit.

The new Transparency in Sentencing Act will require courts to declare exactly how many years and months of a sentence a defendant must serve before becoming eligible for parole.

Tennessee code governing when it’s illegal to videotape someone will be dramatically expanded beginning in July.