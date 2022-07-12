Sheriff's Office investigating unusual string of Rutherford County shooting incidents

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) — An unusual string of shooting incidents over the past week left one Rutherford County resident dead and three more wounded.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said two men were shot and wounded as they drove along I-840 Monday morning. Their injuries were not life-threatening. Police are looking for a large, possibly silver, SUV in connection with that case.

Not many details were available by Tuesday, but a 16-year-old boy was shot outside his Baker Rd. home near the I-24, Almaville Road exit on Monday. He was admitted to St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital. There's been no further word on his condition. The Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating the incident.

This past Wednesday, Sheriff’s deputies arrested 54-year-old Jeffery Burris in connection with the shooting death of his 58-year-old, Panther Creek Road neighbor, Clarence Rowden.