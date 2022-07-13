Nashville, Memphis formally ask police and prosecutors to ignore Tennessee abortion law

(AP/WMOT) — Tennessee’s two largest cities this week officially urged their police departments and prosecutors to ignore the state’s abortion laws.

The Memphis City Council on Tuesday passed a resolution urging law enforcement and the district attorney to refrain from investigating and prosecuting doctors who perform abortions.

The resolution is largely symbolic. The council doesn’t have authority over Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office.

The Nashville City Council passed a similar resolution last week.

Tennessee law currently prohibits abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected. A more stringent abortion law will go into effect later this month.