© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Nashville, Memphis formally ask police and prosecutors to ignore Tennessee abortion law

WMOT | By Mike Osborne,
Associated Press
Published July 13, 2022 at 8:17 AM CDT
220713 memphis city council.jpg
.memphistn.gov
/
Memphis City Council in session Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

(AP/WMOT) — Tennessee’s two largest cities this week officially urged their police departments and prosecutors to ignore the state’s abortion laws.

The Memphis City Council on Tuesday passed a resolution urging law enforcement and the district attorney to refrain from investigating and prosecuting doctors who perform abortions.

The resolution is largely symbolic. The council doesn’t have authority over Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office.

The Nashville City Council passed a similar resolution last week.

Tennessee law currently prohibits abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected. A more stringent abortion law will go into effect later this month.

News
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press