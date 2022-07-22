Nashville, State of Tennessee report new Monkeypox cases

(Mike Osborne) — The City of Nashville and the State of Tennessee reported new cases of Monkeypox Thursday.

Nashville health officials reported two new cases of the viral illness. The Centers for Disease Control reports there are now 16 cases statewide, up from the ten cases reported earlier.

The Metro Health Department is currently limiting vaccinations against the illness to the close contacts of those infected, but that may change. The Associated Press reports federal officials are preparing to ship an additional 100,000 doses of Monkeypox vaccine to the states.

Health officials say they expect the number of new cases to continue rising for at least several more weeks.