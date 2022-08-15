City Council considers further smoking restrictions inside Nashville venues

(Mike Osborne) — The Metro Council is set to vote this week on an ordinance that could end smoking in the few Nashville bars and honkytonks that still allow it.

The proposed smoking ban would take advantage of a new state law that allows municipalities to control where smoking occurs.

The ordinance by East Nashville Councilman Jeff Syracuse would prohibit smoking or vaping in any age restricted establishment.

The measure will get its second of three readings during the council’s regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday night.