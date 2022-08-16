© 2022 WMOT
Tennessee Titans linebacker Dupree pleads guilty in drugstore assault

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published August 16, 2022 at 8:02 AM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge stemming from an altercation in a Nashville drugstore.

Dupree was sentenced to 6 months of supervised probation.

The altercation happened on Jan. 2. Police said Dupree grabbed a Walgreens employee and the man's phone after the employee had argued with some shoppers.

Dupree signed a five-year deal worth $82.5 million with the Titans last offseason.

