News

Nashville COVID-19 new cases counts continue to fall, but rose again this past week statewide

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published August 18, 2022 at 8:00 AM CDT
(Mike Osborne) — Tennessee’s COVID-19 new case counts rose slightly this past week, but new infections continue to fall across Metro Nashville.

After declining two weeks in a row, new case counts across the state rose three percent. However, in Metro new infections fell for the fourth week in a row.

The number of Tennesseans hospitalized for virus related complications has plateaued, hovering between 800 and 850 patients under care for the past three weeks.

One troubling statistics in last week’s covid numbers was the sharp spike of infections reported among the state’s school age children. New case counts in children 5 to 18 years of age jumped 78 percent during what was - for most mid-state students - the first full week of classes.

