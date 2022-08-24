© 2022 WMOT
Memphis schools superintendent resigns during investigation

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published August 24, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The superintendent of Tennessee’s largest school system has resigned as he was being investigated by an outside attorney for allegations that he abused his power and violated policies.

The Shelby County School Board says it accepted the resignation of Joris Ray during a specially called meeting Tuesday.

Ray was appointed to lead Memphis-Shelby County Schools in 2019 and he had worked in the district for more than 24 years.

The board had suspended Ray during an investigation stemming from allegations made in divorce proceedings between Ray and his wife, who is also a school district employee.

Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
