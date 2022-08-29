© 2022 WMOT
Fisk University parts with president less than two years into his tenure

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published August 29, 2022 at 7:49 AM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville's Fisk University says it has parted ways with its president of less than two years.

Fisk University’s Board of Trustees did not give a reason for Vann R. Newkirk’s departure in a statement Saturday.

The statement says board Chairman Frank L. Sims will serve as acting president while a committee conducts a search for a permanent replacement. Sims also served as Fisk’s interim president from 2015-17. He retired in 2008 from Cargill Inc.

Newkirk was named Fisk president in February 2021. Before that he served as provost and vice president for academic affairs for three years.

Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
