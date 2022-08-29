Fisk University parts with president less than two years into his tenure

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville's Fisk University says it has parted ways with its president of less than two years.

Fisk University’s Board of Trustees did not give a reason for Vann R. Newkirk’s departure in a statement Saturday.

The statement says board Chairman Frank L. Sims will serve as acting president while a committee conducts a search for a permanent replacement. Sims also served as Fisk’s interim president from 2015-17. He retired in 2008 from Cargill Inc.

Newkirk was named Fisk president in February 2021. Before that he served as provost and vice president for academic affairs for three years.