© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Lainey Wilson leads CMA Awards nominations in her 1st year

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published September 8, 2022 at 7:10 AM CDT
220908 LAINEY WILSON ALBUM COVER.jpg
laineywilson.com
/

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Louisiana-native Lainey Wilson is having a breakout year as she tops the Country Music Association nominations in her first year as a nominee, earning nods in six categories.

Wilson earned critical success with her song “Things a Man Oughta Know,” leading her to nominations in album of the year, female vocalist and song of the year.

Wilson is only the fourth artist in the history of the CMAs to earn six nominations in her first year.

Other leading nominees include Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton and writer-producer Shane McAnally. The CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, will air Nov. 9 on ABC.

News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne