Lainey Wilson leads CMA Awards nominations in her 1st year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Louisiana-native Lainey Wilson is having a breakout year as she tops the Country Music Association nominations in her first year as a nominee, earning nods in six categories.

Wilson earned critical success with her song “Things a Man Oughta Know,” leading her to nominations in album of the year, female vocalist and song of the year.

Wilson is only the fourth artist in the history of the CMAs to earn six nominations in her first year.

Other leading nominees include Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton and writer-producer Shane McAnally. The CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, will air Nov. 9 on ABC.