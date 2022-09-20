© 2022 WMOT
City Council to consider free contraception services, products for all Nashvillians

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published September 20, 2022 at 8:12 AM CDT
(Mike Osborne) — The Nashville City Council continues to push back against Tennessee’s new abortion restrictions.

Following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in June reversing Roe vs. Wade, state laws took effect that prohibit the procedure in nearly all instances.

Tuesday evening, the Metro Council will consider on second reading a measure that would make contraception and family planning services available to all Nashville residents free of charge. The services would be provided through the County Health Department.

In recent weeks Metro Council has passed a series of abortion related ordinances. Among them, a push to offer travel reimbursements for any city employee wanting to seek an abortion in another state.

