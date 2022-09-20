Convictions handed down against Mid-Tenn. Mongol motorcycle gang

(Mike Osborne) — Federal authorities believe they’ve now shut down a violent gang operating in the Clarksville area.

Following a seven-year investigation and a three-month trial, six members of the Mongols motorcycle gang were convicted Friday of a long list of charges. Authorities say the gang engaged in instances of murder, assault, kidnapping, robbery, extortion, witness tampering, money laundering, and large-scale drug trafficking.

Thirteen more members of the gang previously pleaded guilty and avoided trial. Possible sentences range up to life in prison.

Court records revealed the details of two murders committed by gang members. In one instance, the victim died after a tent spike was driven into his skull.