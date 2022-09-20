© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Convictions handed down against Mid-Tenn. Mongol motorcycle gang

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published September 20, 2022 at 7:57 AM CDT
220920 mid tenn doj seal.jpg
.justice.gov/usao-mdtn
/

(Mike Osborne) — Federal authorities believe they’ve now shut down a violent gang operating in the Clarksville area.

Following a seven-year investigation and a three-month trial, six members of the Mongols motorcycle gang were convicted Friday of a long list of charges. Authorities say the gang engaged in instances of murder, assault, kidnapping, robbery, extortion, witness tampering, money laundering, and large-scale drug trafficking.

Thirteen more members of the gang previously pleaded guilty and avoided trial. Possible sentences range up to life in prison.

Court records revealed the details of two murders committed by gang members. In one instance, the victim died after a tent spike was driven into his skull.

News
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne