News

More student threats of violence, gun confiscations at Nashville Public Schools

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published September 20, 2022 at 8:28 AM CDT
220920 mnps logo.jpg
mnps.org
/

(Mike Osborne) — Threats of violence continued this week within Nashville’s Public Schools.

Metro Police were searching Tuesday for a 16-year-old student found to be carrying a loaded handgun Monday at Maplewood High.

The boy fled school grounds after administrators discovered a 9 mm pistol in his backpack. The gun was reportedly loaded with nine rounds, including one round in the chamber.

Also Monday, a 14-year-old Hillwood High student was arrested for threatening a shooting at that school.

This past week, four MNPD students were arrested for making separate threats of violence against three high schools and a middle school.

Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
