More student threats of violence, gun confiscations at Nashville Public Schools

(Mike Osborne) — Threats of violence continued this week within Nashville’s Public Schools.

Metro Police were searching Tuesday for a 16-year-old student found to be carrying a loaded handgun Monday at Maplewood High.

The boy fled school grounds after administrators discovered a 9 mm pistol in his backpack. The gun was reportedly loaded with nine rounds, including one round in the chamber.

Also Monday, a 14-year-old Hillwood High student was arrested for threatening a shooting at that school.

This past week, four MNPD students were arrested for making separate threats of violence against three high schools and a middle school.