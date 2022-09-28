Cheer sport sex abuse allegations leveled against Tennessee based organizations

A Tennessee cheerleading gym faces sexual abuse allegations in a case that escalates the accusations against the sport's top Tennessee-based institutions.

A federal lawsuit brought Monday by two anonymous plaintiffs alleges that an adult coach at Premier Athletics sexually assaulted teenage boys.

Lawyers brought a similar complaint this month against coaches at Rockstar Cheer in South Carolina.

Attorneys say that in both cases, Memphis based Varsity Spirit and the U.S. All Star Federation failed to provide a safe environment.

Athletics Knoxville West says it is “inaccurately implicated” in the newest lawsuit.

In a statement to the AP, Varsity Spirit said it is outraged that “predators took advantage of cheerleading programs to abuse innocent children” and rejected accusations that it enabled such behavior.