Tennessee fast-tracks new forensic jobs amid rape kit delays

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published September 30, 2022 at 6:50 AM CDT
A tribute paid to slain Memphis teacher Eliza Fletcher by the school where she taught, St. Mary's Episcopal.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and top legislative leaders announced Thursday that they will fast-track more money to hire 25 additional forensic lab positions to help speed up the processing of sexual assault kits.

The news comes weeks after authorities confirmed that the man charged with abducting and killing a Tennessee teacher had not been charged in the 2021 case of the rape of a woman due to delays in processing a rape kit.

Cleotha Henderson was eventually indicted in the case just days after he was arrested in the death of Eliza Fletcher, a mother of two and a kindergarten teacher.

Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
